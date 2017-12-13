‘Death Becomes Her’ Musical To Star Kristin Chenoweth

Hold the phone!

A musical stage adaptation of Death Becomes Her is currently in the works! And fabulously, it's set to star Kristin Chenoweth!!

Based on the 1992 Robert Zemeckis dark comedy, Death Becomes Her follows the intersecting lives of Helen Sharp (Golide Hawn) and Madeline Ashton (Meryl Streep), frenemies who discover a mysterious potion that grants eternal life, albeit with some unfortunate side effects.

According to Variety, Tony and Emmy winner Chenoweth has been cast to play Streep's role as an aging actress, desperate to cling to her youthfulness. And though there's no word who will be cast in Hawn's role, we can only hope that Chenowith's Wicked co-star Idina Menzel might be convinced to appear in the production!

Now a warning...

Ok, not really a warning, but rather a bit more news to temper all the excitement.

According to Variety, Universal Theatrical Group has yet to assemble a creative team, or plot a production timeline, so that means we'll have to wait a while before we'll be able to buy our tickets to what'll surely be the theater event of the season!

In the meantime, we'll rewatch the film a few dozen more times!