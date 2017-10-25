‘Hercules’ Star Kevin Sorbo Alleges Gianni Versace Sexually Harassed Him

Photo: YouTube (Screen Shot)

Hercules star Kevin Sorbo says that Italian designer Gianni Versace sexually harassed him, decades prior.

Sorbo made the allegation on a recent episode of Adam Carolla’s podcast, on which he explains that he and Versace first met in Italy in 1984. At the time, he was working as a model, and was eleven years from appearing on Hercules: The Legendary Journeys.

Sorbo says:

“He wanted to meet me because of my height. At 6-foot, 3-inches, he wanted me to do fashion shows with these 6-foot tall women.”

Following that meeting, Sorbo says he'd be invited to numerous dinner parties attended by Hollywood actors and other celebrities.

But later, during one-on-one time, he says that Versace asked him to appear in commercials for his fashion house.

Sorbo recalls:

“All of a sudden, his hand goes up my leg."

Although Sorbo told the designer, “Dude, you know I’m straight?” he alleges that Versace responded:

“This is why I like you. You’re not a girly man. You are a man’s man. “In life, you must fuck everything. You must do the dog, and the cat, and the boy, and the girl."

Sorbo never appeared in an ad campaign for the fashion house. He did, however, remain friends with the designer, and would go on to walk in Versace runway shows.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sorbo said: