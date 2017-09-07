‘Hercules’ Star Kevin Sorbo Confirmed To Speak At Anti-LGBT Voter Summit

Hercules star Kevin Sorbo is pulling a page from Scott Baio's playbook.

By that we mean the 90s actor is using his fame to show support for conservative political gain.

More specifically, Sorbo is a confirmed speaker at the Values Voter Summit, to be held in Washington, D.C. in mid-October.

According to their website:

Values Voter Summit was created in 2006 to provide a forum to help inform and mobilize citizens across America to preserve the bedrock values of traditional marriage, religious liberty, sanctity of life and limited government that make our nation strong. It has drawn over 3,000 plus attendees from around the nation and foreign countries. Garnering national and international media attention, CNN has called it "one of the top 10 political events of the year" and "one of the conservative movement's marquee annual events." Sean Hannity called it "the premier conservative event now in the country."

Other speakers expected to appear at the summit include Kirk Cameron, Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson, Sen. Ben Carson, Michele Bachmann, Sen. Tim Scott, Vice President Mike Pence and President Donald Trump.

Sorbo most recently appeared on the CW series, Supergirl.

H/T: The Washington Blade