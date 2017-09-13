‘Pharma Douche’ Martin Shkreli Headed to Jail Over Clinton Facebook Post

Former pharmaceuticals company CEO Martin Shkreli, some people call "Pharma Dude", "Pharma Bro", and "Pharma Douche," best known for his price hike on a life-saving drug, trolling critics on social media, and thankfully getting hit in the face with dog crap was found guilty last month on charges that he cheated investors in two failed hedge funds he ran even though his defense was that his investors earned their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

Of course as slithering things do, they keep slithering, and we have to keep putting them back in their cages. A judge now has jailed Martin Shkreli today (Wednesday) after finding that he violated his bail on his securities fraud conviction with a social media posting the judge found posed a threat to Hillary Clinton.

Defense attorneys had argued at a hearing in federal court in Brooklyn that the post by Shkreli, offering a $5,000 bounty to anyone who could grab him one of Clinton's hairs while she's on a book tour, was political satire. But U.S. District Judge Kiyo Matsumoto didn't see the humor, saying the offer could be taken seriously by fellow Clinton detractors. The Clinton offer could be viewed as "a solicitation of an assault," the judge said before revoking Shkreli's $5 million bail. "This is not protected by the First Amendment," the judge said. "... There's a risk that somebody may take him up on it."

He did apologize for his behavior, saying he was not a violent person, but for the judge, it was too little, too late. Shkreli faces up to 20 years in prison at sentencing, set for Jan. 16.

"He doesn't have to apologize to me," she said. "He should apologize to the government, the Secret Service and Hillary Clinton."

The defense insisted it was merely a tasteless joke comparable to some of President Donald Trump's derisive comments.

"Indeed, in the current political climate, dissent has unfortunately often taken the form of political satire, hyperbole, parody or sarcasm," the defense's court papers said. "There is a difference, however, between comments that are intended to threaten or harass and comments — albeit offensive ones — that are intended as political satire or strained humor."

Are we just piling it on one of 'Merica's worst sons or is he just doing it to himself?

h/t: nbcnews.com