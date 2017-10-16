‘Will & Grace’ Star Eric McCormack Talks Bobby Cannavale's Series Return

Photo: NBC

Earlier this month, we were tipped off to Bobby Cannavale's return to Will & Grace thanks to a cute Instagram snap shared by Debra Messing.

You may recall that Cannavale played Vince D’Angelo, Will Truman's love interest on the orignal series.

And now, Eric McCormack himself has given some insight as to what he can expect from the Will and Vince's pending reunion.

McCormack tells ET:

“I don’t want to give too much away, but I love what happens in the Vince episode. “It's an interesting way to bring an old lover back. There is a kind of closure, mostly because we can't afford Bobby Cannavale all the time. But, yeah, it's gonna be. It's a really funny and satisfying episode.”

Are you guys excited to see Will and Vince together again?

We're still fanning ourselves after seeing Leo on last weeks episode! (Harry Connick Jr. just gets better with age!)