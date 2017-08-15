“Miss Trans” Venezuela Contestants Tricked Into Sex Trafficking

20 Transgender Women Have Been Saved

According to Moovz, 20 Transgender women have been removed from “inhumane conditions” as a result of being tricked into sex trafficking.

Allegedly, the sex traffickers arranged a “Miss Trans” Venezuela contest and promised the winners a new life in Spain, where the would-be contest was to be held.

Why were the girls so easily tricked? The contest claimed the winner would receive travel accommodations and sex reassignment surgery. I would’ve fallen for the scheme, too!

When the girls arrived in Spain, their passports and personal items were stolen. Their captors forced them to deal drugs and prostitute in exchange for possibly getting their belongings returned to them.

Currently, fourteen people have been arrested in the trafficking ordeal. The girls were allegedly abused day in and day out in apartments located in Barcelona and Palma de Mallorca.

