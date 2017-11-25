10,000 Pride Marchers United For The End of Discrimination In Hong Kong

LGBTQ awareness is at its peak in Hong Kong after the area had its ninth annual Pride parade.

More than 10,000 people gathered to walk the streets and cry out for the termination of discrimination and the increase of legal rights and protections for LGBTQ people. This includes several supporters from countries like the USA, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and more.

The theme for this year’s parade was “Turn the Tide, Walk With Pride – Discrimination Says Goodbye.” That mentality was carried around from Victoria Park in Causeway Bay all the way to Edinburgh Place in Central Hong Kong.

This is the latest in a string of events where LGBTQ people are working for attention and protections in the territory.

Just last month, the city was named the next host of the Gay Games.

In addition, Jackie Chan’s daughter came out as gay to the support of many citizens (including her father).

That plus many new legal changes such as the shortening of the period in which gay men can donate blood and a new precedent where a British immigrant was given legal rights for her and her wife.

It seems LGBTQ people are becoming more and more vocal and more and more visible in modern day Hong Kong.