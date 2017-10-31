104-Year-Old Man Explains To Gay Grandson Why He's Voting 'Yes' To Same-Sex Marriage
This is just beautiful!
With the deadline set for November 7, we'll soon know the outcome for Australia's postal survey on same-sex marriage.
And with that in mind, this touching new video from Marriage Equality Australia couldn't have come at a better time.
In the new clip, a 104-year-old man named Alex speaks to his gay grandson to impart the wisdom he's gained in his lifetime.
He explains that he and his wife Betty had a happy marriage that lasted 45 years.
He then says:
“Having lived through 104 years, you accept people as they are.”
Alex adds:
“What I can’t understand is what all the fuss and commotion is about, because there human beings like ourselves, and so they should have the same rights an privileges as ourselves.”
Watch the touching new video:
H/T: Attitude
Add new comment