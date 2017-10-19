'13 Reasons Why' Star Tommy Dorfman Shares Nude Photo On Instagram
Instinct Staff | October 19, 2017
Photo: Instagram
13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman recently opened up for a frank discussion about his sexuality and playing a gay character on the Netflix series.
And now, in a new snap shared to Instagram, the 25-year-old actor is baring it all.
Along with the photo shot for V Magazine, he writes:
"I was, in fact, naked in front of a window on mercer street thanks to @vmagazine."
Looking good, Tommy!
