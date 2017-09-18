13 Reasons Why's Brandon Flynn Appears To Identify Himself As Part Of The LGBTQ+ Community

Actor Brandon Flynn appears on the acclaimed Netflix series 13 Reasons Why.

And just recently, the actor made a heartfelt plea for marriage equality in Australia.

In a post shared to Instagram, Flynn appears to identify himself as part of the LGBTQ+ community, while responding to news that a skywriter had flown over Sydney to write the words "Vote No," just as the country is set to vote in a public survey on same-sex marriage.

'Vote No' appears in the sky over Sydney https://t.co/TAVc1nQD0P pic.twitter.com/k4wAIykII7 — Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) September 17, 2017

Flynn, who passionately supports the "Yes" vote, writes:

“I hope your hate and lack of understanding fades, just like those words will,” he wrote, addressing the skywriter. “Too many of my friends have been kicked out of their homes, kept in the closet, beat up, killed, ridiculed by church and state, institutionalized. And you are scared that if we vote YES, you won’t be able to show your hate for Us. Fuck that.”

“We’ve been scared shitless our whole lives, thanks to all the stigmas that surround us—stigmas that were set in place by the same kind of people who flew that plane over Sydney. “We’ve fought, we’ve come out bravely even in our fear, and you wrote a message in the sky because you’re scared. Equality takes courage, it worries me that too many people in this world lack the balls to stand up for what is right. #fuckhate”

Although Flynn hasn't made a more explicit comment on his sexuality, there's no denying his support for our community!

H/T: E!, New Now Next