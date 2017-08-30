150 Evangelical Leaders Unite To Release Anti-LGBT 'Nashville Statement' Manifesto

Photo: Christ Community Church (Facebook)

The definition of vile!

More than 150 evangelical leaders have banned together to release the "Nashville Statement."

The anti-LGBT manifesto states:

“...it is sinful to approve of homosexual immorality or transgenderism.”

The Washington Post has more:

The Council on Biblical Manhood and Womanhood outlined the views in what it called “The Nashville Statement,” and offered it as guidance to churches on how to address issues of sexuality. A group of evangelical leaders, scholars and pastors endorsed the statement Friday at a conference in Nashville. It was initially endorsed by more than 150 people. The “manifesto,” which is composed of 14 beliefs, rejects the idea that “otherwise faithful Christians should agree to disagree” on gay, lesbian and transgender issues. The leaders refer to this mentality as “moral indifference.” “The spirit of our age does not delight in God’s good design of male and female. Consequently, confusion reigns over some of the most basic questions of our humanity,” Denny Burk, president of the council, said in a statement. “The aim of The Nashville Statement is to shine a light into the darkness — to declare the goodness of God’s design in our sexuality and in creating us as male and female.”

On social media, people have sounded off in disapproval of the manifesto.

A 50-year monogamous relationship between two men? Sinful. A man cheating on three wives? President. Makes sense...#NashvilleStatement — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) August 30, 2017

Does #NashvilleStatement denounce @realDonaldTrump for sexual assault and serial infidelity or are we just going after the gays again? — Bradley Whitford (@WhitfordBradley) August 30, 2017

Thank you to the #NashvilleStatement and Joel Osteen for reminding America that evangelicals are actually hypocritical anti-Christian scum. — Snowy Egret (@snowyegret14) August 30, 2017

I look forward to a number of the religious leaders who signed #NashvilleStatement being outed for their own sexual infidelities soon. Yep. — Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) August 30, 2017

GOOD JOB! Christians like this fellow are the future of the Church. Prejudice & hate are the PAST. #NashvilleStatement pic.twitter.com/2XfxuHFfMm — Arctic Fox (@ArcticFox571) August 30, 2017

And tweeted Nashville mayor, Megan Barry: