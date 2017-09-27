16-Year-Old Boy Comes Out On Live Television

What an incredible young man!

The decision to come out is a deeply personal one, and as such, there's no right or wrong way to do it.

That said, you have to applaud one young man for bravely choosing to speak about his sexuality, for the very first time, on a live television broadcast.

Eighty young people, aged 16 to 22-year-old, were invited guests of BBC Newsbeat’s Generation Misunderstood?

While disucssing how older generations need to show more acceptance towards people of different races, gender identities, and sexual orientations, 16-year-old Andy stepped forward.

He said:

“This is actually a really big thing for me, this is the first time I’ve ever admitted it in public. “I am bisexual.”

16-year-old Andy got a massive round of applause for coming out as bisexual on our #GenZ programme. He'd never said it publicly. pic.twitter.com/06a8w5oFA7 — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) September 26, 2017

Amid cheers from the audience, Andy continued:

“I think it’s been really difficult for me to come out to the stage, especially to people at school because there is so much stereotyping and so many presumptions around it, and people assuming you are a certain way because of how you act or because of who you are attracted to, when in reality it’s something you can’t control. “People treat it like you’re in the wrong, like you’re committing some kind of sin when I’m hard-wired that way, it’s not something I can change. “I truly believe it was the way I was born, and I’m sick of people telling other people telling me that I have to be a different way because that’s not the way it should be.”

Photo: BBC

When asked how his friends and family might react to the news, Andy responded:

“It’s going to be really awkward when I get home, isn’t it? “I think this is the easiest way to do it. Sitting down and having that conversation face-to-face is really difficult, isn’t it?"

Bravo, Andy!

H/T: Attitude, BBC