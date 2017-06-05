18 Men Arrested In Florida Public Park Gay Sex Sting

17 men were arrested for lewd activity and one man for battery as part of a four day sex sting operation by police in Volusia County parks. The sting operation called “Operation Park Hopper" took place in six county parks.

The names and pictures of those arrested were also published. Reports quote Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports:

“If you insist in going in our parks and trails and engage in this type of despicable behavior you may find yourself in handcuffs,” Chitwood said Saturday at a news conference. “It’s important that we set the tone that our parks and trails are safe for families.” During the sting, undercover deputies sat on park benches and waited for the men to approach. According to the police reports, the men often steered the conversation to sex, began to rub the undercover deputies or expose their genitalia to them, and, in some cases, masturbate. All the men were arrested and charged with indecent exposure in public and committing lewd acts, according to arrest records. Two men were also charged with battery, and one man was charged with battery only. The men arrested ranged in age from 28 to 78, though the majority were middle-aged or older, Chitwood said.

Video of one man's arrest was also released.

What's your take on this kind of sting operation? It specifically targets gay men and the rhetoric surrounded it is controversial at best and homophobic at worst.

Chitwood said that the men were not using any code words or signals to indicate to each other, and that most of the men were ”openly exposing themselves and pleasuring themselves” in broad daylight or in the early evening hours at the parks. “It’s a bunch of dirty men who their thrill is exposing themselves to other men,” he said.

Thoughts??

