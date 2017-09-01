20-Year-Old With Terminal Cancer Gets Makeover From One Of His Favorite 'Drag Race' Queens

Last year, a British Journalist was diagnosed with a rare form of terminal cancer that grows in the soft tissue surrounding one's bones.

20-year-old Dean Eastmond is responsible for launching the LGBT lifestyle magazine HISKIND.

From The Independent:

"Dean Eastmond has lived a life more extraordinary than most. Diagnosed with a rare form of cancer last year, he has been credited with uniting the UK's lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and queer (LGBT) community after they raised £20,000 for his treatment. He has drawn attention to the lack of fertility rights for LGBT people and spoken out about sexual assault."

Found out this week that I'm fighting for weeks of life instead of the years I wanted & can feel this cancer completely taking over me now pic.twitter.com/J0Ta09Uf2h — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) August 20, 2017

Eastmond said:

“When I first got my diagnosis I thought I wouldn't be able to carry on and I'd have to put all my dreams on hold. But I’ve made sure that hasn't happened. “I hope it proves that when you're down and out you can still do something. Cancer patients are painted like we sit about all day doing nothing feeling sorry for ourselves and I wanted to challenge that.”

An incredibly brave young man, Eastmond set out to establish his "bucket list" of things he wanted to accomplish.

At the top of the list was his wish to be made over by every queen from RuPaul's Drag Race.

If this turns into me writing a bucket list, you just know me being painted by every RPDR girl will be at the very top of that list — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) August 6, 2017

It didn't take long for the Drag Race queendom to take notice.

In fact, on Monday, he had his first visitor!

Charlie Hides, who appeared on season 9 of the reality TV competition series, recently became the first Drag Race queen to give Eastmond a royal makeover.

When @charliehidestv knows you're pretty much bed bound so comes to chill with you for the day and this OBVIOUSLY ends up happening pic.twitter.com/I8II5bFygO — Dean Eastmond (@deanvictorr) August 28, 2017

Additionally, many other Drag Race queens have shown their support for the young man.

We ALL love you baby. Sending you so much love and strength https://t.co/a5TTL0XY2z — michelle visage (@michellevisage) August 30, 2017

Charlie spoke to Yahoo Beauty about Dean's drag makeover.

"I didn't want to do a traditional glamour face; I wanted it to be more expressive and somehow to embody Dean's unique energy and personality… The Ankh [Egyptian symbol of eternal life] was my final touch. I know his time here on earth is limited, but his spirit will live on through his writing and through all the people he's touched, so adding the Ankh on his forehead was the perfect final flourish."

Heaps and mounds of love and support to Dean Eastmond!

