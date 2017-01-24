2017 Oscar Nominations Announced, 'La La Land' Scores 14 Nominations

Instinct Staff | January 24, 2017

This morning, the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced. 

And if you watched the Golden Globes, you won't be too surprised to hear that La La Land swept up 14 nominations, reaching (though not surpassing) a record setting number, achieved in previous years by Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950).

Previous winners and nominees, including Jennifer Hudson, and Brie Larson, read off the nominees in a pre-taped announcement. 

Here's the full list: 

Best Picture
Moonlight 
La La Land 
Lion 
Manchester By the Sea 
Fences 
Arrival 
Hell or High Water 
Hidden Figures
Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea 

Denzel Washington, Fences 
Ryan Gosling, La La Land 
Vigo Mortenson, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge 

Best Supporting Actor
Dev Patel, Lion 
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water 
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight 
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress
Natalie Portman, Jackie 
Emma Stone, La La Land 
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins 
Isabelle Huppert, Elle 
Ruth Negga, Loving 

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences 
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures 
Nicole Kidman, Lion 
Naomie Harris, Moonlight 
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea 
Janelle Monae, Hidden Figures

Best Director
Damien Chazella, La La Land 
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight 
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea 
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren, La La Land 
Grieg Fraser, Lion 
Bradford Young, Arrival 
James Laxton, Moonlight 
Rodrigo Prieto, Silence 

Best Animated Film
Zootopia 
Kubo and the Two Strings 
Moana 
The Red Turtle 
My Life as a Zucchini

Best Visual Effects
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 
The Jungle Book 
Doctor Strange 
Kubo and the Two Strings 
Deepwater Horizon

Best Adapted Screenplay
August Wilson, Fences 
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight 
Luke Davies, Lion 
Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures
Eric Heisserer, Arrival

Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea 
Damien Chazelle, La La Land 
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water 
Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster 
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Best Costume Design: 
Joanna Johnston, Allied 
Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them 
Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins 
Madeline Fontaine, Jackie 
Mary Zophres, La La Land

Best Documentary Feature: 
Fire at Sea 
I Am Not Your Negro 
Life, Animated 
O.J.: Made in America 
13th

Best Documentary Short: 
Extremis 
4.1 Miles 
Joe’s Violin 
Watani: My Homeland 
The White Helmets

Achievement in Film Editing: 
Joe Walker, Arrival 
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge 
Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water 
Tom Cross, La La Land 
Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon, Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film: 
Land of Mine, Denmark 
A Man Called Ove, Sweden 
The Salesman, Iran 
Tanna, Australia 
Toni Erdmann, Germany 

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling: 
Eva von Bahr and Love Larson, A Man Called Ove 
Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo, Star Trek Beyond 
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson , Suicide Squad

Best Original Score: 
Jackie, Mica Levi 
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz 
Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka 
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell 
Passengers, Thomas Newman 

Best Original Song: 
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul 

"Can’t Stop The Feeling" from Trolls 
Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster 

"City Of Stars" from La La Land 
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul 

"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story 
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting 

"How Far I’ll Go" from Moana 
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda 

Achievement in Production Design: 
Arrival
Production Design: Patrice Vermette
Set Decoration: Paul Hotte 

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Production Design: Stuart Craig
Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock 

Hail, Caesar!
Production Design: Jess Gonchor
Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh 

La La Land 
Production Design: David Wasco
Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco 

Passengers
Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas 
Set Decoration: Gene Serdena 

Best Animated Short Film: 
Blind Vaysha 
Borrowed Time 
Pear Cider and Cigarettes 
Pearl 
Piper

Best Live Action Short Film: 
Ennemis Intérieurs 
La Femme et le TGV 
Silent Nights 
Sing 
Timecode

Achievement in Sound Editing: 
Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare 
Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli 
Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright 
La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan 
Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman 

Achievement in Sound Mixing: 
Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye 
Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace 
La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow 
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson 
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth 

The 2017 Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, on Feb. 26, on ABC. 

