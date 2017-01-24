2017 Oscar Nominations Announced, 'La La Land' Scores 14 Nominations
This morning, the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced.
And if you watched the Golden Globes, you won't be too surprised to hear that La La Land swept up 14 nominations, reaching (though not surpassing) a record setting number, achieved in previous years by Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950).
Previous winners and nominees, including Jennifer Hudson, and Brie Larson, read off the nominees in a pre-taped announcement.
Here's the full list:
Best Picture:
Moonlight
La La Land
Lion
Manchester By the Sea
Fences
Arrival
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
Hacksaw Ridge
Best Actor:
Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Vigo Mortenson, Captain Fantastic
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Best Supporting Actor:
Dev Patel, Lion
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress:
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Best Supporting Actress:
Viola Davis, Fences
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea
Janelle Monae, Hidden Figures
Best Director:
Damien Chazella, La La Land
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Best Cinematography:
Linus Sandgren, La La Land
Grieg Fraser, Lion
Bradford Young, Arrival
James Laxton, Moonlight
Rodrigo Prieto, Silence
Best Animated Film:
Zootopia
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
The Red Turtle
My Life as a Zucchini
Best Visual Effects:
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Jungle Book
Doctor Strange
Kubo and the Two Strings
Deepwater Horizon
Best Adapted Screenplay:
August Wilson, Fences
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Luke Davies, Lion
Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures
Eric Heisserer, Arrival
Best Original Screenplay:
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Best Costume Design:
Joanna Johnston, Allied
Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins
Madeline Fontaine, Jackie
Mary Zophres, La La Land
Best Documentary Feature:
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary Short:
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Achievement in Film Editing:
Joe Walker, Arrival
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge
Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water
Tom Cross, La La Land
Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon, Moonlight
Best Foreign Language Film:
Land of Mine, Denmark
A Man Called Ove, Sweden
The Salesman, Iran
Tanna, Australia
Toni Erdmann, Germany
Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling:
Eva von Bahr and Love Larson, A Man Called Ove
Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo, Star Trek Beyond
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson , Suicide Squad
Best Original Score:
Jackie, Mica Levi
La La Land, Justin Hurwitz
Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka
Moonlight, Nicholas Britell
Passengers, Thomas Newman
Best Original Song:
"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"Can’t Stop The Feeling" from Trolls
Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster
"City Of Stars" from La La Land
Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul
"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story
Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting
"How Far I’ll Go" from Moana
Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda
Achievement in Production Design:
Arrival
Production Design: Patrice Vermette
Set Decoration: Paul Hotte
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Production Design: Stuart Craig
Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar!
Production Design: Jess Gonchor
Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh
La La Land
Production Design: David Wasco
Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco
Passengers
Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas
Set Decoration: Gene Serdena
Best Animated Short Film:
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Live Action Short Film:
Ennemis Intérieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
Timecode
Achievement in Sound Editing:
Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli
Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright
La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan
Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman
Achievement in Sound Mixing:
Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye
Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace
La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth
The 2017 Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, on Feb. 26, on ABC.
