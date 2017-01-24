2017 Oscar Nominations Announced, 'La La Land' Scores 14 Nominations

This morning, the nominees for the 89th Academy Awards were announced.

And if you watched the Golden Globes, you won't be too surprised to hear that La La Land swept up 14 nominations, reaching (though not surpassing) a record setting number, achieved in previous years by Titanic (1997) and All About Eve (1950).

Previous winners and nominees, including Jennifer Hudson, and Brie Larson, read off the nominees in a pre-taped announcement.

Here's the full list:

Best Picture:

Moonlight

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Fences

Arrival

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

Hacksaw Ridge

Best Actor:

Casey Affleck, Manchester By the Sea



Denzel Washington, FencesRyan Gosling, La La LandVigo Mortenson, Captain FantasticAndrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Supporting Actor:

Dev Patel, Lion

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Best Actress:

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Best Supporting Actress:

Viola Davis, Fences

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Michelle Williams, Manchester By the Sea

Janelle Monae, Hidden Figures

Best Director:

Damien Chazella, La La Land

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Best Cinematography:

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Grieg Fraser, Lion

Bradford Young, Arrival

James Laxton, Moonlight

Rodrigo Prieto, Silence

Best Animated Film:

Zootopia

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

The Red Turtle

My Life as a Zucchini

Best Visual Effects:

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Jungle Book

Doctor Strange

Kubo and the Two Strings

Deepwater Horizon

Best Adapted Screenplay:

August Wilson, Fences

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Luke Davies, Lion

Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

Best Original Screenplay:

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester By the Sea

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Yorgos Lanthimos, Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Best Costume Design:

Joanna Johnston, Allied

Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Consolata Boyle, Florence Foster Jenkins

Madeline Fontaine, Jackie

Mary Zophres, La La Land

Best Documentary Feature:

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short:

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Achievement in Film Editing:

Joe Walker, Arrival

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Jake Roberts, Hell or High Water

Tom Cross, La La Land

Nat Sanders and Joi McMillon, Moonlight

Best Foreign Language Film:

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

The Salesman, Iran

Tanna, Australia

Toni Erdmann, Germany

Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling:

Eva von Bahr and Love Larson, A Man Called Ove

Joel Harlow and Richard Alonzo, Star Trek Beyond

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson , Suicide Squad

Best Original Score:

Jackie, Mica Levi

La La Land, Justin Hurwitz

Lion, Dustin O’Halloran and Hauschka

Moonlight, Nicholas Britell

Passengers, Thomas Newman

Best Original Song:

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"Can’t Stop The Feeling" from Trolls

Music and Lyric by Justin Timberlake, Max Martin and Karl Johan Schuster

"City Of Stars" from La La Land

Music by Justin Hurwitz; Lyric by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul

"The Empty Chair" from Jim: The James Foley Story

Music and Lyric by J. Ralph and Sting

"How Far I’ll Go" from Moana

Music and Lyric by Lin-Manuel Miranda

Achievement in Production Design:

Arrival

Production Design: Patrice Vermette

Set Decoration: Paul Hotte

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Production Design: Stuart Craig

Set Decoration: Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar!

Production Design: Jess Gonchor

Set Decoration: Nancy Haigh

La La Land

Production Design: David Wasco

Set Decoration: Sandy Reynolds-Wasco

Passengers

Production Design: Guy Hendrix Dyas

Set Decoration: Gene Serdena

Best Animated Short Film:

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Live Action Short Film:

Ennemis Intérieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

Achievement in Sound Editing:

Arrival, Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon, Wylie Stateman and Renée Tondelli

Hacksaw Ridge, Robert Mackenzie and Andy Wright

La La Land, Ai-Ling Lee and Mildred Iatrou Morgan

Sully, Alan Robert Murray and Bub Asman

Achievement in Sound Mixing:

Arrival, Bernard Gariépy Strobl and Claude La Haye

Hacksaw Ridge, Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace

La La Land, Andy Nelson, Ai-Ling Lee and Steve A. Morrow

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, David Parker, Christopher Scarabosio and Stuart Wilson

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, Greg P. Russell, Gary Summers, Jeffrey J. Haboush and Mac Ruth

The 2017 Academy Awards will be broadcast live from the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, on Feb. 26, on ABC.

H/T: ET