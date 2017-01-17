23 Nations Answer How They Feel About Transgender Citizens.

It's hard to get a grasp on how Americans feel about transgender equality and rights. With so many states considering bathroom bills, targeting Target, and transgender deaths, we don't know what's going on in our country. In one of its recent surveys, BuzzFeed.com helped us understand a little bit more about the American mentality about T members of the rainbow family. Along with the United States, they reached out to citizens of 23 other countries and the information is a lot to take in.

The first set of results focused on 6 questions.

We asked if they believe that transgender people should be ... ... protected from discrimination by the government. ... allowed to use the restroom of the sex they identify with. ... allowed to have surgery so their body matches their identity. ... allowed to marry a person of their "birth sex." ... allowed to conceive or give birth to children. ... allowed to adopt children.

Scores were tabulated and averaged out, with responders answering each question on a scale of 0 to 100. 0 = Strongly Agree , 25 = Somewhat Agree , 50 = Don't Know , 75 = Somewhat Agree , 100 = Strongly Agree. Darker countries in the map above scored higher and lighter countries scored lower and the grey countries were not part of the survey.

The average of all 6 of the above questions and then for each country are tabulated below.

Hmmm, the United States made the top 10. Is that surprising in a good way or bad way? Argentina, India, and Australia made the top 10 and were not European countries. Did you expect to see a different country in the top 10?

Some other results BuzzFeed.com came up with are here below. Click on images for a larger view.

Legal Identification

Bathroom Usage

"Not In My Back Yard!"

Government Intervention and Protection

Is It Psycological?

Are Transgender Citizens Spiritually Gifted?

There are more results over at BuzzFeed.com.

What do you think is the most surprising out of the above information?

Will this list assist transgender Americans looking to escape Trump's 'Merika to a better country?

h/t: BuzzFeed.com