5 Gay Men Who Could Easily Replace Matt Lauer at 'Today'

With the recent firing of Matt Lauer at the Today show due to multiple accusations of sexual harassment over the years, it leaves the door wide open for a new spot next to Savannah Guthrie to fill.

The field of journalism is chock full of fantastic gay men who spend every single day reporting about a variety of topics and informing the public on the latest news possible. Why not take one of them and plop them right next to Savannah so we have a great reason to tune in while brewing our coffee and getting ready for the day?

Here are five gay men who have done some excellent work in the field of journalism and could easily be the next mainstay at the legendary Today show. Who do you think should fill Matt's shoes?

Eyebrows holding out against the grayening. #veryrareselfie A post shared by dansavage (@dansavage) on Apr 9, 2017 at 12:48pm PDT

Dan Savage Editorial director, The Stranger

A great conversation with a great man. Photo taken on my phone by @davidlarabell. #schenectady #newyork #proctorstheater #theater #biden #promisemedad #booktour A post shared by Jonathan Capehart (@capehartj) on Nov 20, 2017 at 7:40pm PST

Jonathan Capehart The Washington Post, Contributor to MSNBC

It's not summertime, unless I visit with #andrewsullivan on his back porch. A post shared by Tim McCarthy (@gayvideohistorian) on Aug 19, 2017 at 1:42pm PDT

Andrew Sullivan, founder of The Daily Dish

OPRAH does THE CAGLE EXERCISE, talks sex, stain removal and her greatest extravagance http://people.com/bodies/oprah-when-she-feels-sexiest/ A post shared by Jess Cagle (@mrjesscagle) on Apr 14, 2017 at 8:42am PDT

Jess Cagle, editorial director, Entertainment Weekly & People.

Those times when you wanna quit but tell your body to shut-up! You still might quit...if so, breath and try again. Credit @joshgrimm_fitnut A post shared by Thomas Roberts (@thomasaroberts) on Aug 7, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

Thomas Roberts, Anchor, MSNBC's Way Too Early

​