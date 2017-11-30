5 Gay Men Who Could Easily Replace Matt Lauer at 'Today'
With the recent firing of Matt Lauer at the Today show due to multiple accusations of sexual harassment over the years, it leaves the door wide open for a new spot next to Savannah Guthrie to fill.
The field of journalism is chock full of fantastic gay men who spend every single day reporting about a variety of topics and informing the public on the latest news possible. Why not take one of them and plop them right next to Savannah so we have a great reason to tune in while brewing our coffee and getting ready for the day?
Here are five gay men who have done some excellent work in the field of journalism and could easily be the next mainstay at the legendary Today show. Who do you think should fill Matt's shoes?
Dan Savage Editorial director, The Stranger
Jonathan Capehart The Washington Post, Contributor to MSNBC
Andrew Sullivan, founder of The Daily Dish
Jess Cagle, editorial director, Entertainment Weekly & People.
Thomas Roberts, Anchor, MSNBC's Way Too Early
Add new comment