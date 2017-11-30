Ryan Shea's picture

5 Gay Men Who Could Easily Replace Matt Lauer at 'Today'

Ryan Shea | November 30, 2017

With the recent firing of Matt Lauer at the Today show due to multiple accusations of sexual harassment over the years, it leaves the door wide open for a new spot next to Savannah Guthrie to fill.  

The field of journalism is chock full of fantastic gay men who spend every single day reporting about a variety of topics and informing the public on the latest news possible.  Why not take one of them and plop them right next to Savannah so we have a great reason to tune in while brewing our coffee and getting ready for the day?

Here are five gay men who have done some excellent work in the field of journalism and could easily be the next mainstay at the legendary Today show.  Who do you think should fill Matt's shoes?

 

 

Eyebrows holding out against the grayening. #veryrareselfie

A post shared by dansavage (@dansavage) on

Dan Savage Editorial director, The Stranger

Jonathan Capehart The Washington Post, Contributor to MSNBC

 

It's not summertime, unless I visit with #andrewsullivan on his back porch.

A post shared by Tim McCarthy (@gayvideohistorian) on

Andrew Sullivan, founder of The Daily Dish

Jess Cagle, editorial director, Entertainment Weekly & People. 

Thomas Roberts, Anchor, MSNBC's Way Too Early

 

 

 

