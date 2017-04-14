$500 Million Lawsuit Filed Against Man Who Shot & Sexually Assaulted Lesbian Couple

Mary Kristene Chapa, who was stripped, tied up, and shot in the head alongside her girlfriend Mollie Olgin in June 2012 is suing her assailant for $500 million. Chapa's girlfriend Mollie didn't survive the attack, which took place in a park in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Chapa also names her assailant David Strickland's father in the suit.

MySanAntonio.com reports:

In September 2016, Strickland was convicted of capital murder, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated assault and sentenced to life in prison by a San Patricio County jury. Chapa is now suing Strickland, his father, Larry Joe Strickland, and Taft Pharmacy, Larry Joe's company, according to a lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Patricio County obtained by the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. Details in the suit include the lifelong injuries Chapa now suffers from the shooting. She has tunnel vision and a limp and has gone through physical rehab and medical treatment, the suit states. During the trial, the suit alleges, David Strickland "showed absolutely no remorse for his actions." "Indeed he sneered at Chapa and her family throughout the criminal trial, and cavalierly maintained he was not guilty despite the overwhelming evidence against him," reads the suit. The document also alleges that Larry Strickland "was well aware of his son's violent tendencies, but did nothing to warn others or take action to stop his son's proclivities."

Watch the Dateline segment surrounding the case from February:

