$60,000 Sex Toy Theft Is Biggest In History

A representative for Fun Toys London recounted on Facebook that their company has recently been the victim of theft of over $60,000 worth of dildos, butt plugs and vibrators—the largest sex-toy heist in history! Bet you thought you’d never live to see the day!

The company was finishing up a successful fun at the erotic fair Venus Berlin when they discovered their merchandise missing. Must be the worst case of blue balls--EVER!

No footage from event security cameras has been received by Fun Toys. Whoever is responsible must be gearing up for a helluva climax!