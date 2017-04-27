78-Year-Old Former Priest Marries 24-Year-Old Model Boyfriend
I was “human first before a priest.”
So said the retired Rev Philip Clements, 78, before marrying his partner, 24-year-old Florin Marin, in an intimate ceremony.
Kent Online reports:
In the presence of two guests, they exchanged vows before being declared Mr and Mr Marin-Clements.
Speaking afterwards, Philip said: “Is it real? Has it happened? Is it a dream? It’s a special day.”
His new husband however said it was just a “normal day”.
“It doesn’t change absolutely nothing (sic),” said Florin.
“Our life will be the same as it was yesterday but it’s been a nice day.”
The House of Bishops said clergy cannot enter same-sex marriages, although celibate civil partnerships are allowed.
Philip said:
“I think the Church of England should be more consistent.
“If it expects people, clergy, to live with a same gender partner without intimacy, i.e. be celibate, I think there’s something a little bit unsatisfactory about that and it puts a strain on both partners.”
After the ceremony, the couple continued to celebrate with more friends, before heading to their new apartment in Romania.
Congratulations to Philip and Florin!
Watch:
H/T: The Gaily Grind
Add new comment