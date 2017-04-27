78-Year-Old Former Priest Marries 24-Year-Old Model Boyfriend

I was “human first before a priest.”

So said the retired Rev Philip Clements, 78, before marrying his partner, 24-year-old Florin Marin, in an intimate ceremony.

Kent Online reports:

In the presence of two guests, they exchanged vows before being declared Mr and Mr Marin-Clements. Speaking afterwards, Philip said: “Is it real? Has it happened? Is it a dream? It’s a special day.” His new husband however said it was just a “normal day”. “It doesn’t change absolutely nothing (sic),” said Florin. “Our life will be the same as it was yesterday but it’s been a nice day.”

The House of Bishops said clergy cannot enter same-sex marriages, although celibate civil partnerships are allowed.

Philip said:

“I think the Church of England should be more consistent. “If it expects people, clergy, to live with a same gender partner without intimacy, i.e. be celibate, I think there’s something a little bit unsatisfactory about that and it puts a strain on both partners.”

After the ceremony, the couple continued to celebrate with more friends, before heading to their new apartment in Romania.

Congratulations to Philip and Florin!

