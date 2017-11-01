8 Arrested In Riots Of Georgian Soccer Player LGBT Armband

On Sunday, Georgian Soccer Player, Guram Kashia, wore a rainbow armband in support of LGBT rights when he played for his Dutch soccer club. It was part of the nation's larger "Coming Out Day" imitative, and to stand up for LGBT rights as well.

Kashia also plays for the Georgian National team as well.

In response, rioters in his home country protested outside the Georgian Soccer Federation in Tbilisi, demanding he be removed from the team. They demonstrated by shouting homophobic epithets, lighting flares and smoke bombs.

8 people were arrested on accounts of resisting police and minor hooliganisms.

In response, Georgian President Giorgi Margvelashvili, said, "Everyone has the right for freedom of expression. We should respect human rights and liberties. I stand with the unanimous support that sporting society has expressed toward Guram Kashia."

Kashia himself has told reporters in the Netherlands, he is happy to support LGBT rights and has no desire to stop playing for the Georgian National Team either.

Video of the Riots: