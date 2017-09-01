80s Singer Toni Basil Sues Over Unauthorized Use Of 'Mickey' As 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Lip-Sync For Your Life Song

Toni Basil said she felt "physically ill" after learning that her hit 80s song, "Mickey," was commercially used without her permission.

The 73-year-old singer says that she recently discovered that her song had been used in advertisements for Disney, and on TV shows including South Park, and RuPaul's Drag Race.

If you'll recall, the Spanish version of "Mickey" was used as a "lip-sync for your life" song, on RuPaul's Drag Race season three, which aired back in 2011.

Basil's lawyers have stated that their client has "‘experienced sleep deprivation, nightmares and anxiety" since learning of the unauthorized use of the song.

Their court filling continues:

"Basil’s brand and identity is intertwined with her song Mickey. "Basil is protective of her brand, and her signature song is known as a cheerleading anthem and an 80s one-hit wonder. "A reasonable consumer would be lead [sic] to believe Basil had approved and/or endorsed’ the use of her song,"

Basil is seeking $25,000 in damages, plus an additional $750 for each unauthorized use of the song.

The lawsuit which primarily targets publishing company Razor & Tie, also implicates Disney, South Park producers Central Productions, and Viacom, parent company to LOGO and VH1, the networks upon which Drag Race airs.

