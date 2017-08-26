85 Year Old Drag Queen to Perform with Miley Cyrus During VMA's

Tomorrow the VMA's will air with Katy Perry Hosting. Also, the music video premier of "Look What You Made Me Do," the latest single from Taylor Swift will happen during the show.

The show starts at 8 P.M. EST, I may have a late night as the show does coincide with the Game of Thrones season finale, which I can't miss.

The performances are going to be great with the likes of Miley Cyrus, Fifth Harmony, Lorde, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, and Pink.

Also, James "Gypsy" Haake, an 85 year old drag queen, from New Jersey, will be appearing with Miley Cyrus. He appeared in her music video "Younger Now" and will be carrying that momentum into the VMA's.

Haake performs regularly at Omar's Cafe and Bar in Palm Springs.Over the years he has called Lana Turner and Lucille Ball friends. He landed roles in films such as, 1983 Mel Brooks film "To Be or Not To Be," the 1986 film "The Morning After" and the 1989 movie "Troop Beverly Hills."

Speaking on the performance, Haake said, "Miley Cyrus' fans will be very jealous of me because she gets to kiss me quite a few times."

i was in @MileyCyrus new video, Im 85 years old, werq and a drag queen pic.twitter.com/Z3yzL1e64j — James Gypsy Haake (@gypsyhaake) August 20, 2017

He also said of Host, Katy Perry, "She has her eyelashes sold in CVS, so, if she gets too hinky, I'll just raise my eyebrows and tell her I'm wearing her eyelashes."

Will you be watching the VMA's tomorrow to see what surprises are in store?

H/T: Raw Story