90's Heartthrob Confesses To Punching Harvey Weinstein!

Information concerning the extent of Hollywood mega producer Harvey Weinstein’s grasp on the career trajectories of industry hopefuls continues to come into light thanks to new details about the time Beverly Hills, 90210 heartthrob Jason Priestley punched Weinstein in the face. This weekend actress Tara Strong insinuated that Priestley's career may have been thwarted by an altercation with Weinstein, and the Internet particularly took interest in her confession of Priestley's physical expression of discontent towards the producer. AKA a punch in the mug. Priestley took to Twitter to expand on Strong's story:

Of course there is more to the story... ‘95 Golden Globes... at the Miramax Party... Harvey told me I had to leave... I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said “ what are you doing?” I said “ you told me leave, I’m leaving” “I didn’t say you had to leave” he replied. “You just told me to leave... right over there” I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says “why don’t we go outside and talk about this”. That was all I needed to hear, “I’m not going anywhere with you” I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party...

Considering Weinstein's egregious offenses towards what looks to be possibly hundreds of people, pretty much anything is believable at this point. While crossing Weinstein's path seems like it was death knell to an actor's career for decades, we can't feel too bad for Priestley, because Brandon Walsh will live on in the hearts of millions of people across the globe for generations to come. The same, however, cannot be said for Weinstein.