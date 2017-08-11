Aaron Carter Broke Down At His First Performance Since Coming Out

As we reported yesterday, Aaron Carter kickstarted the next point in his career after coming out as bisexual and breaking up with his girlfriend by performing at a gay bar.

The bar was Hamburger Mary’s, which is very close to his hometown in Brandon, Florida.

TMZ was on the scene and was a lucky enough to record some of the event.

At the start, Carter spoke to audience and said, “I just want to say thank you so much for all your love and your support with the LGBTQ community and my announcement… It means a lot. Yes, I am a bisexual man, so…”

He then went into a bit of a mumbled mess by pointing out some attractive women and men in the crowd.

After that, he introduced his new song called “Hard to Love” and revealed it was inspired by the ex-girlfriend who just broke up with him.

Afterwards, the video cuts to the end of the performance when Carter was so overwrought with joy because of the love shared by his fans that he started to breakdown and weep.

We at Instinct Magazine are overjoyed to see the upturn that Aaron Carter’s life has taken since his arrest last month, and we hope for only good things for the singer from now on.

(Plus, we’d love to see a new hubby around his arms in the future.)

You can check out the TMZ video (and a fan vid of his new single) down below.