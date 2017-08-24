Aaron Carter Calls Police To Report Harassment, Attempted Burglary, According To Reports

Photo: Instagram (Composite)

Aaron Carter has contacted police about a campaign to harass him, according to TMZ

29-year-old Carter, who came out as bisexual earlier this month, reportedly said that he's been getting bombarded with hate-filled texts and phone calls, and found evidence that someone tried to burglarize his home.

Sources close to the pop star tell TMZ they believe that "multiple people tied to his inner circle" are behind it all.

Police are investigating the allegations. As of now, Carter's rep has no official comment.