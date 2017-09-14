Aaron Carter Fears He Has HIV, Tests Positive For "Lethal Combination" Of Drugs
Aaron Carter opens up about his health concerns while appearing on a special two-episode edition of The Doctors.
On the show, the 29-year-old pop star reveals that he fears he might be HIV-positive.
He says:
"I need help, I'm scared."
Carter, who stands 6ft tall, is currently down to just 115lbs, fully clothed.
It's because of his low weight that he says he's concerned he might be HIV-positive.
"Because I'm so skinny, I'm still so skinny. And that was the biggest one for me."
On the show, Carter also opens up about his many cosmetic surgeries, and admits to struggling with painkillers.
Carter was relieved to discover that he tested negative for HIV and six other STDs.
“That was the scariest thing I have ever done in my life.
“After not getting annual checkups and testing and being safe, actually, being safe so I could be safe for others, more importantly.
“That’s what scared me. I felt like I was putting people at risk with my body… I didn’t have the courage to go face the music.”
As for the results from his drug test on the show, In Touch has more:
Aaron tested negative for cocaine and meth but did test positive for prescription pills. Doctor Travis Stork explained that the combination of drugs he tested positive for wasn't necessarily safe. And, from what Aaron revealed on the show it seems like he does want to make a change.
Sadly, the singer knows exactly what the results of a lethal drug combination can do to a person. He lost his sister Leslie in 2012 to an overdose from a combination of prescription medications and does not want to end up like her. “I find myself getting them off of the streets, just to get them,” he admitted.
