Aaron Carter Fears He Has HIV, Tests Positive For "Lethal Combination" Of Drugs

Aaron Carter opens up about his health concerns while appearing on a special two-episode edition of The Doctors.

On the show, the 29-year-old pop star reveals that he fears he might be HIV-positive.

He says:

"I need help, I'm scared."

Carter, who stands 6ft tall, is currently down to just 115lbs, fully clothed.

It's because of his low weight that he says he's concerned he might be HIV-positive.

"Because I'm so skinny, I'm still so skinny. And that was the biggest one for me."

On the show, Carter also opens up about his many cosmetic surgeries, and admits to struggling with painkillers.

Carter was relieved to discover that he tested negative for HIV and six other STDs.

“That was the scariest thing I have ever done in my life. “After not getting annual checkups and testing and being safe, actually, being safe so I could be safe for others, more importantly. “That’s what scared me. I felt like I was putting people at risk with my body… I didn’t have the courage to go face the music.”

As for the results from his drug test on the show, In Touch has more: