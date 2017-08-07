Aaron Carter & Girlfriend Break Up Post-Bisexuality Admission

Well, that didn't take too long. A mere 24 hours after Aaron Carter bravely admitted that he is bisexual, him and his girfriend Madison Parker have decided to call it quits after about a year of being together.

Carter's rep confirmed this news to Entertainment Tonight on Sunday. It reads:

"Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly," Carter's rep said in a statement. "It was a mutual decision and Aaron's personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music."

It's an interesting turn of events for Aaron Carter, who has had quite the tumultuous year with and without the LGBT community. Before coming out as bisexual, Aaron had to deal with an onslaught of negativity from our community as he originally was for Trump, then against him two months later. There was also him being arrested for a DUI recently, and now this. If one thing, he knows how to keep himself in the public eye even though he hasn't really done anything entertainment wise that has been known for quite some time (no shade).

Is his admission for being bisexual the main reason why this happened, or is there more to this that we just don't know yet? It is understandable why she would want to leave for a myriad of reasons at this point, but nevertheless, I'm sure Aaron will discuss it in due time.

Thoughts?