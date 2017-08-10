Aaron Carter To Relaunch Career With Gay Bar Performance

Days after coming out as bisexual, pop singer Aaron Carter is refocusing his attention on his career.

Sharing on his Instagram page, Carter announced that he'll be playing at the Hamburger Mary's located in his hometown of Brandon, Florida.

See you Thursday at this almost sold out pop up show in my hometown! Love y'all! A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

In addition to tonight's performance, Carter has said that new music is on the way.

So fresh and clean. About to finish my final songs for the album the studio. #staytuned #løvë A post shared by Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) on Jul 28, 2017 at 12:59pm PDT

Also, he appears to be vying for a guest appearance on the Will & Grace revival.

Get your life, boo! We wish you the best of luck!

