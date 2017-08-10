Aaron Carter To Relaunch Career With Gay Bar Performance
Instinct Staff | August 10, 2017
Days after coming out as bisexual, pop singer Aaron Carter is refocusing his attention on his career.
Sharing on his Instagram page, Carter announced that he'll be playing at the Hamburger Mary's located in his hometown of Brandon, Florida.
In addition to tonight's performance, Carter has said that new music is on the way.
Also, he appears to be vying for a guest appearance on the Will & Grace revival.
Get your life, boo! We wish you the best of luck!
H/T: Queerty
