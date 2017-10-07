Aaron Carter Shows Off Weight Gain On Instagram

Aaron Carter has emerged from rehab looking happier and healthier.

Standing six feet tall, Carter weighed only 115 pounds when he appeared on The Doctors to discuss his various health concerns.

To put that into perspective, the US Department of Health suggests that a healthy weight for a man Carter's height falls within the range of 150 to 190lbs.

But the pop star, who recently left rehab to attend to some pressing legal and personal matters, appears to have exited the wellness facility having gained 30lbs.

And he looks a great deal happier!

He writes:

From 115 pounds to 145 In a few weeks. On the left 115 on the right 145 Continuing to focus on myself and my health. Sorry I couldn't wait to show you till 2018 #proudofmyself #StressFree I missed you all so much. Needed some time to heal and this is a direct result.

Carter also took to Twitter to reiterate his appreciation for fans who have stuck by him.

Thank you to everyone who has continued to believe in me and stick by My side. I will always aim to make you proud but this was for me — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) October 7, 2017

H/T: ET Online