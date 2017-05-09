Aaron Hernandez Murder Conviction Dismissed By Judge
Earlier today, a Superior Court judge officially dismissed the murder conviction of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.
From The Boston Globe:
In erasing Hernandez’s conviction for the 2013 shooting of Odin L. Lloyd, Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh cited a centuries-old law that states if a defendant dies while the conviction is on direct appeal it is as if the prosecution never happened.
Hernandez was found hanged inside his cell at the state’s maximum security prison in Shirley on April 19, five days after he was acquitted of two other murders.
In her decision, Garsh dismissed the prosecutor’s argument that the conviction against Hernandez should stand because the former tight end knew his suicide would lead to his conviction being vacated.
“This court cannot know why Hernandez may have chosen to end his life and declines to infer an intent by Hernandez to relinquish his appellate rights or an intent to interfere with the course of justice from his reported suicide, a tragic act that may have complex and myriad causes,” said Garsh, who presided over Hernandez’s trial in the slaying of Lloyd in 2015.
ESPN adds:
Lloyd's mother fought back tears after the ruling Tuesday, saying the former New England Patriots tight end would always be guilty in the eyes of her family.
"In our book, he's guilty and he's going to always be guilty," Ursula Ward said of Hernandez. "But I know, I know one day I'm going to see my son, and that's the victory that I have and I am going to take with me. I am waiting for my master to say, 'Well done, my good and faithful servant, and welcome to the joys of my kingdom.' And that's when I'll see my baby again. ...
"I am not giving up. When [God] says the battle is over, the battle is over. So I'm holding on until He tells me to give up."
