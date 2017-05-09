Aaron Hernandez Murder Conviction Dismissed By Judge

Earlier today, a Superior Court judge officially dismissed the murder conviction of former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez.

From The Boston Globe:

In erasing Hernandez’s conviction for the 2013 shooting of Odin L. Lloyd, Superior Court Judge Susan Garsh cited a centuries-old law that states if a defendant dies while the conviction is on direct appeal it is as if the prosecution never happened.

Hernandez was found hanged inside his cell at the state’s maximum security prison in Shirley on April 19, five days after he was acquitted of two other murders.

In her decision, Garsh dismissed the prosecutor’s argument that the conviction against Hernandez should stand because the former tight end knew his suicide would lead to his conviction being vacated.

“This court cannot know why Hernandez may have chosen to end his life and declines to infer an intent by Hernandez to relinquish his appellate rights or an intent to interfere with the course of justice from his reported suicide, a tragic act that may have complex and myriad causes,” said Garsh, who presided over Hernandez’s trial in the slaying of Lloyd in 2015.