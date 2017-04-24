Aaron Hernandez's Alleged Prison Boyfriend Revealed To Be Convicted Armed Robber

Photo: Facebook

According to a new report, 22-year-old Kyle Kennedy is believed to be the alleged prison boyfriend of the late NFL player, Aaron Hernandez.

Kennedy is serving a prison sentence for armed robbery.

The Daily Mail reports:

The mystery prisoner who Aaron Hernandez wrote to before his shocking suicide is a 22-year-old man jailed for a knife point robbery at a gas station near his home, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal.

Kyle Kennedy was the last person to see the former New England Patriot alive and is now on suicide watch inside the maximum security Souza-Baranowski Corrections Center, sources say.

He is the man to whom Hernandez gave a $50,000 watch and other property shortly before he took his life.

In an online profile for people looking to write to prisoners (this is not a good idea), Kennedy describes himself as straight.

Hernandez committed suicide in his cell a week ago while serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of Odin Lloyd.