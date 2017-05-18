Aaron Hernandez's Fiancee: He Told Me He Was Not Gay

Aaron Hernandez's fiancee Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez gave her first televised interview on Dr. Phil and she shared that she doesn't believe that Hernandez was gay. (No mention of whether he could have been bisexual...)

CNN reports:

The fiancee of former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez said in a televised interview aired Tuesday that the ex-NFL star denied to her rumors that he was gay. In the second part of a prerecorded television interview, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez told Phil McGraw of the talk show "Dr. Phil" that defense lawyers told her about the rumors. "I asked him if it were true," she said. Hernandez, in prison for the fatal shooting of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez's fiancee, told her "that it wasn't." ... "I had no indication or any feeling that he was (gay)," Jenkins-Hernandez said. "He was very much a man to me. I don't know where this came from."

"Very much a man??" That's problematic.

Jenkins-Hernandez also appears to question whether Hernandez actually committed suicide. From CNN:

There were peculiarities in his suicide note to her, she said in the first segment. It was oddly short, and rather than calling her "babe" or "bae," he addressed her by name, she said. It was also strange that he didn't sign it "soulmate." "It screamed love, but it wasn't personal. It wasn't intimate. ... There were some odd parts where It didn't make sense," she said. "The handwriting was similar but I feel like, again, you have nothing but time in there, so, I feel like it's easily duplicated or could be."

