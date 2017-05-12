ABC Cancels 'The Real O'Neals'

Such a bummer. ABC has decided not to renew The Real O'Neals for a third season.

TVLine reports:

ABC has cancelled family sitcom The Real O’Neals after two seasons, TVLine has learned. Noah Galvin starred as gay teen Kenny, whose decision to come out sent shockwaves through his tight-knit Catholic family; Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope) and Jay R. Ferguson (Mad Men) co-starred as Kenny’s parents Eileen and Pat. O’Neals had an encouraging start to Season 2, landing an order for three additional episodes in November. But by the time it wrapped up its second season in March, it ranked as ABC’s least-watched comedy, averaging just 3.1 million viewers a week. The cancellation ends its series run at a total of 29 episodes.

We're certainly going to miss having Noah Galvin, Martha Plimpton and company on our screens every week, but we're excited to see what they do next.

For now, we'll mourn the loss of one of our favorite sitcoms. What do you think of the cancelation? Will you miss The Real O'Neals?