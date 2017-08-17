ABC Orders Live-Action 'The Jetsons' Series

"Meet George Jetson!"

Out of this world!

Entertainment Weekly is reporting that ABC has ordered a live-action The Jetsons series!

"The network has given a put pilot order — meaning it’ll likely go to series or there will be penalties attached — for the project from writer Gary Janetti, who will executive produce with Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, and co-executive producer Jackie Levine. Nickleby, Inc. and Compari Entertainment are attached in association with Warner Bros. Television."

That isn't all! Early reports are claiming that the series will be set, of course, a hundred years in the future, although there will be a modern spin to the classic cartoon.

Do you think there can be a crossover to meeting Fred and Wilma Flintstone? Seriously, my childhood dreams would come true! When their universes collided is still one of my all time loved crossovers.

I'm not into reviving old shows from the dead. However, this series could really take off and become something so fantastic. I want cameos from all of the Hannah-Barbera cartoons!

Now it's time for us to ship actors for the roles of our favorite futuristic family! Oh my gosh, even the voice of robot-maid, Rosie! I've already gotten their three lead females. The men are leaving me still questioning and curious!

Jane Jetson / Elizabeth Perkins

​

Big hair don't care A post shared by elizabethperkins (@elizabethperkins) on Aug 4, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Total no-brainer! Elizabeth Perkins (Weeds) should definitely be in the running for Jane Jetson. Perkins not only shines as a housewife with her own agenda, but she's played Wilma in The Flintstones previously! Can someone pass along the offer to her now?!

Rosie / Joy Behar

A big thank you to my basket of dependables for making @theviewabc the great show that it is! #view20 A post shared by Joy Behar (@joyvbehar) on Sep 14, 2016 at 6:33am PDT

Obviously Joy Behar should be voicing the role of housemaid, Rosie. Rosie is the only maid we may love more that The Brady Bunch's Alice. Behar could easily give the sass and spunk the robot will need. Someone tell casting about this!

Judy Jetson / Dove Cameron

last one, xx A post shared by ♡DOVE♡ (@dovecameron) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:43am PDT

Not only does Dove Cameron have the LEWK of boy-crazy, Judy Jetson, she can also sing! This girl already has the platinum white/blonde hair.

I cannot wait to tune in for this one! ABC, you've done it again! YES!

Who do you think should play your favorite Jetson character?