ABC To Stage Live TV Musical Production Of 'The Little Mermaid'
Get ready to go under the sea! ABC is turning The Little Mermaid into a live musical event on television!
ABC is dipping its toe in the live musical waters this year with The Wonderful World of Disney: The Little Mermaid Live.
Billed as a two-hour special event, ABC will take viewers inside the iconic 1989 animated feature film, which tells the story of Ariel, a mermaid who trades her voice for a chance to walk among the humans, while intertwining live musical performances of the movie’s hit songs.
The special — which will be produced by Hamish Hamilton, Ian Stewart, David Jammy, Katy Mullan, and Richard Kraft — will soon cast a slew of celebrity artists whose performance will be weaved into the original animated film.
So it sounds like this will be more in line with the Hollywood Bowl version of The Little Mermaid with musical performances intermingled with the animated hit. We guess this means they won't have to deal with the logistics of Ariel singing in a tank!
In any case, we're excited!!
Groan! Rant, I mean Rent; A Christmas Story. Maybe they'll just make TV musicals out of these things and skip the rest of the process. I wish I cared. I don't want to see these; I want to see new productions of Li'l Abner, Little Me, Bells Are Ringing, One Touch of Venus, Do I Hear a Waltz?, Seesaw, On the 20th Century.
We've got a road tour of Rent coming here in June. Local high schools are doing it, but it's still going to come on tour? We need to preserve our musical history by returning to the great shows of the past, not musicals made from movies! (I know, Rent isn't, but I hated it. Loud, obnoxious and all those characters' problems would be solved if they got a job.) Groan!
Comments