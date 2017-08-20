ACLU & LOGO Partner Up for Documentary on Undocumented Gay Immigrant

Immigration has become a hot button topic in today's political climate, as many undocumented immigrants have been deported under the new leadership of Donald Trump. LOGO and The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) want to shed light on one individual’s story in hopes that his experience as an undocumented immigrant and gay man born in Mexico will resonate with Americans of all ethnicities, genders, and sexual orientations.

This past Thursday, both the ACLU and LOGO announced that they are partnering together for a documentary that discusses one mans journey to achieve the American dream through all the chaos that has happened over the course of his life.

“Forbidden: Undocumented & Queer in Rural America,” will premiere on Friday, September 1 at 8pm ET. The documentary follows Moises Serrano, an undocumented immigrant & gay man who was born in Mexico but raised in North Carolina.

The goal of the partnership is to inform the public of the struggles and stigmas placed upon individuals facing similar challenges as Serrano, while highlighting the civil rights and liberties that constitutionally apply to every individual living in the United States, regardless of their status.

“When we learned about Moises’ bravery and desire to fight for the 11 million other undocumented immigrants in America, we knew we had to give him and his story more visibility,” said Taj Paxton, Vice President of Logo’s Documentary Films. “Working with the ACLU, we hope to inspire young people to take action so success stories like Moises’ become commonplace.”

“For Moises and nearly 800,000 other young people across the country, DACA is a lifeline. It has empowered Dreamers to live, work, and pursue their futures in the United States, their home. Young immigrants like Moises made DACA possible through their advocacy and bravery. We must follow in their footsteps and urge Congress to pass long overdue legislation that gives Dreamers the legal status that they deserve,” said Lorella Praeli, the director of immigration policy and campaigns at the American Civil Liberties Union.

Regardless of what side you are on politically, this does sound like something worth watching as we don't get to see the struggles that people like Moises deal with from their own POV. This will deal with that and then some, as well as open our eyes even further to what is really going on in our country.

