ACLU Threatens To Sue If Trump Signs 'Religious Liberty' Order

Sources have revealed that Donald Trump is set to sign his "religious liberty" executive order, this week.

And if he does, the ACLU said it's prepared to sue.

From CNBC:

The American Civil Liberties Union — which has challenged Trump's travel restrictions on several predominantly Muslim countries — signaled that it would sue if Trump "signs an order that would allow religion to be used as an excuse to discriminate."

The ACLU fights every day to defend religious freedom, but religious freedom does not mean the right to discriminate against or harm others. pic.twitter.com/6zxWl1H0s2 — ACLU National (@ACLU) May 2, 2017