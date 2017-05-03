ACLU Threatens To Sue If Trump Signs 'Religious Liberty' Order
Instinct Staff | May 3, 2017
Sources have revealed that Donald Trump is set to sign his "religious liberty" executive order, this week.
And if he does, the ACLU said it's prepared to sue.
From CNBC:
The American Civil Liberties Union — which has challenged Trump's travel restrictions on several predominantly Muslim countries — signaled that it would sue if Trump "signs an order that would allow religion to be used as an excuse to discriminate."
Add new comment