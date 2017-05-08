Actor Dishes On His Kiss With Jared Leto In 'Suicide Squad' Deleted Scene

While visiting Howard Stern to promote his new film, Snatched, Actor and Comedian Ike Barinholtz dished about a Suicide Squad scene that was regrettably left on the cutting-room floor.

Barinholtz, who played Officer Griggs in the film, said:

“I do this scene with Jared Leto and he’s supposed to be intimidating me. He comes in, he’s the Joker, and he starts squeezing my t*ts. He’s like [panting and moaning] ‘You’re a big guy’. “This is while we’re filming. Then he f**king grabs me and kisses me. On the mouth, full kisses me. “I thought, OK, I’m just gonna go with it. But then he’s like, [panting and moaning again] ‘Did someone piss their pants?’ I’m like, now I did because you said I did!” He said Leto was seeking a reaction and “he got it. He was so nice and normal and so cool – I was a fan of his. But then he throws in all this weird shit.”

Here's hoping someone leaks the deleted scene, sooner rather than later!

H/T: OMG