Actor James Woods Tweets Homophobic "Butt Plug" Joke About Anderson Cooper's Eye Roll
Instinct Staff | May 13, 2017
Actor James Woods tweeted a homophobic butt plug joke in response to Anderson Cooper's viral eye roll during an interview with Kellyanne Conway.
Woods tweeted:
According to Gay Star News:
When later asked if the tweet was a joke stolen from comic Andrew Dice Clay with whom Woods is currently working the actor proudly tweeted: "Nope! That was all me, Baby."
Stay classy, James.
