Actor Zach Braff Discovered Strangers Are Using Him To Advertise Erection Pills in Ukraine

Apparently, actor Zach Braff is very busy in Ukraine and Russia.

If you don’t know him, Zach Braff is most recognized for playing the lead role John “J.D.” Dorian in the medical comedy Scrubs.

Scrubs ended almost ten years ago, but apparently, as Zach Braff discovered yesterday, some people still remember the good old J.D.

Braff posted a picture on twitter of his old role as it was being used on an ad. He was later informed by fans that the ad was actually one for male erection pills.

via Twitter @ZachBraff

We love you here, in Russia. Even if your penis doesn't work anymore (the add is for curing male distinction). — Lenachka (@ellekene) September 13, 2017

Lol, in Russia, Zach Braff "reinstates masculine strength," which im pretty sure is a euphemism for curing impotence. https://t.co/0kkQ8nwLt0 — Diana (@BrukDiana) September 13, 2017

And if that wasn’t enough, just a couple days prior to this Braff found a different ad of someone using his face to sell a computer repair service.

Apparently in Russia I do computer repair. pic.twitter.com/aA70rKRl8Q — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 11, 2017

It's Ukraine) and I had this on my house few months ago pic.twitter.com/lqoKjAJbqL — GΔNICHKΔ (@gania_ianivna) September 11, 2017

Now, as funny as all this is, it isn’t as great as knowing that Zach Braff isn’t alone. In fact, illegally using celebrities’ faces to market a product seems to be fairly common in Ukraine.

Morgan Freeman mistaken for Nelson Mandela in India billboard pic.twitter.com/ioznFDyI6L — Jonathan Erasmus (@JonathanErasmus) September 11, 2017

well, you still do better than Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/r2eo34NI8S — волшебный трюфель (@mertvayasoba4ka) September 11, 2017

Zach Braff hasn’t said anything about whether he’ll be pressing charges or not for the illegal use of his image. In the meantime, he’s just using it to share some laughs.