Actress Alleges George H. W. Bush 'Sexually Assaulted’ Her During Photo Shoot

Photo: Office of the President (L), AMC (R) (Composite)

In response to an actress's allegation of sexual assault, former President George H. W. Bush has issued a statement of apology.

Heather Lind, perhaps known best for her appearance in the AMC series Turn: Washington's Spies, reportedly wrote on an Instagram post that has since been deleted:

“I found it disturbing because I recognize the respect ex-presidents are given for having served. And I feel pride and reverence toward many of the men in the photo. But when I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. “He didn’t shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke. And then, all the while being photographed, touched me again. Barbara rolled her eyes as if to say ‘not again.’ His security guard told me I shouldn’t have stood next to him for the photo.”

In response to the allegation, George H. W. Bush issued the following statement via his spokesman Jim McGrath:

“President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind.”

On Saturday, the 93-year-old former president joined the other four living former presidents for a benefit concert held in College Station, Texas, to raise money for hurricane relief.