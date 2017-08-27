David Lopez's picture

Actress Responds to Southwest Airlines Denying Gay Couple 'Family Boarding'

David Lopez | August 27, 2017
90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord shared a letter this past Friday on social media addressed to Southwest Airlines after the staff from the airline denied a gay couple and their daughters boarding "Family Boarding" time. McCord writes a heartfelt, open letter to Southwest Airlines expressing her distaste with the way this family was treated--calling it "hate".

According to McCord, the couple was taking their daughters on their first trip and the airline staff had definitely made it a memorable one for them.

Just in May, Southwest Airlines was called out for mistreatment of a same-sex couple trying to board with their 3 children. Some have said the family is at fault since the airline has stated they stopped that family in May from boarding with the "family boarding" since they as well wanted to bring their 83 year old grandmother when they boarding, which seems even just as awful. With all this attention, you'd think Southwest would change their tune!

In her letter, McCord writes:

“When it came time for ‘Family Boarding,’ these little girls were shown what has caused the detriment in our world; hate,” McCord wrote. “They were not allowed to board with the other families and had to watch as their fathers were told that they didn’t count as family.”

“Love is what these wonderful little girls have for their Dads. Love does not separate, it unites,” she added.

I implore you, as a company that seeks to provide a happy experience for all of its customers, to hire individuals who despise hate, not love; who embrace difference, not look down on it.

#OPENLETTER to @southwestair Dear Southwest Airlines, Have you ever felt bullied? Have you ever been picked on? Have you ever been rejected? The one who got left out because for some reason to another person you didn't measure up; you did not belong? A couple of days ago, the young girls in this photo were made to feel just that by individuals who wear your logo and represent your company. It was their first flight ever and they were so excited to join their Daddies on a family trip. Only your employees made it clear that these beautiful little girls and their fathers were not in fact “family.” And when it came time for "Family Boarding" these little girls were shown what has caused the detriment in our world; hate. They were not allowed to board with the other families and had to watch as their fathers were told that they didn't count as family. Love is what these wonderful little girls have for their Dads. Love does not separate, it unites. So, I would just like to ask you 'why'? Why would your company representatives (the desk agents boarding the plane on behalf of your corporation) believe that it is okay to reject these little girls’ love for their fathers, making them feel that they are not good enough? That their family should be left out? Is that not a form of bullying? Is that not a form of hate? I certainly wouldn't call it love. I implore you, as a company that seeks to provide a happy experience for all of its customers, to hire individuals who despise hate, not love; who embrace difference, not look down on it. Please, don't allow your company to promote the hate that destroys the pure innocence of the love of a child. With an Absolutely Broken Heart, AnnaLynne McCord

