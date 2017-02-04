Adam Lambert & James Corden Battle It Out In Front Of Queen

I was fortunate enough to attend Adam Lambert's Original High concert when it made the rounds and stopped in Hollywood, Florida at the Hard Rock Casino. ( Adam Lambert: Concert Review ) I had scoured the list of his previous North American tour with Queen and the closest they came to Florida was Connecticut.

I am going to get tickets when Adam Lambert & Queen Go On Their U.S. Summer Tour. To help promote the shows, Adam and Queen made an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden.

When Adam Lambert catches James claiming he would be a better front man for Queen, the two settle the dispute with some help from Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen.

How many times did James flip Adam the bird?

It was all in good fun and just a tease as to how Adam has made some of the best Queen songs his own.

We can't wait!