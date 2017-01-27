Adam Lambert & Queen Are Going On A U.S. Summer Tour
Queen and Adam Lambert are going on a North American tour!
From Socialite Life:
Queen + Adam Lambert will spend the summer touring throughout North America.
The group has announced a 25-city arena tour that’s scheduled to begin June 23 in Phoenix and keep them on the road through Aug. 5, when they’re booked for a performance in Houston. Along the way, they’ll travel throughout the U.S. and Canada, including what’s being billed as a “special” show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale to the public February 3 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.
Here are the tour dates:
Queen + Adam Lambert 2017 North American Tour Dates:
6/23 — Phoenix, AZ — Gila River Arena
6/24 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena
6/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl
6/29 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center
7/01 — Seattle, WA — Key Arena
7/02 — Vancouver, BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
7/04 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place
7/06 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center Arena
7/08 — Omaha, NE — CenturyLink Center
7/09 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center
7/13 — Chicago, IL — United Center
7/14 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center
7/17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre
7/18 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre
7/20 — Detroit, MI — The Palace of Auburn Hills
7/21 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena
7/23 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena
7/25 — Boston, MA — TD Garden
7/26 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center
7/28 — New York, NY — Barclays Center
7/30 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center
7/31 — Washington D.C. — Verizon Center
8/02 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena
8/04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center
8/05 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center
