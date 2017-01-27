Adam Lambert & Queen Are Going On A U.S. Summer Tour

Queen and Adam Lambert are going on a North American tour!

From Socialite Life:

Queen + Adam Lambert will spend the summer touring throughout North America. The group has announced a 25-city arena tour that’s scheduled to begin June 23 in Phoenix and keep them on the road through Aug. 5, when they’re booked for a performance in Houston. Along the way, they’ll travel throughout the U.S. and Canada, including what’s being billed as a “special” show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale to the public February 3 at 10 a.m. via Live Nation.

Here are the tour dates:

Queen + Adam Lambert 2017 North American Tour Dates:

6/23 — Phoenix, AZ — Gila River Arena

6/24 — Las Vegas, NV — T-Mobile Arena

6/26 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Bowl

6/29 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

7/01 — Seattle, WA — Key Arena

7/02 — Vancouver, BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

7/04 — Edmonton, AB — Rogers Place

7/06 — Denver, CO — Pepsi Center Arena

7/08 — Omaha, NE — CenturyLink Center

7/09 — Kansas City, MO — Sprint Center

7/13 — Chicago, IL — United Center

7/14 — St. Paul, MN — Xcel Energy Center

7/17 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

7/18 — Toronto, ON — Air Canada Centre

7/20 — Detroit, MI — The Palace of Auburn Hills

7/21 — Cleveland, OH — Quicken Loans Arena

7/23 — Uncasville, CT — Mohegan Sun Arena

7/25 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

7/26 — Newark, NJ — Prudential Center

7/28 — New York, NY — Barclays Center

7/30 — Philadelphia, PA — Wells Fargo Center

7/31 — Washington D.C. — Verizon Center

8/02 — Nashville, TN — Bridgestone Arena

8/04 — Dallas, TX — American Airlines Center

8/05 — Houston, TX — Toyota Center