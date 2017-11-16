Adam Woodward Bares Nearly All On British Soap 'Hollyoaks'

Handsome 25-year-old actor Adam Woodward appears on the British Channel 4 soap opera, "Hollyoaks."

And on a recent episode of the series, the fit actor bared nearly everything.

Check out the photos:

The Manchester based fellow previously appeared on the UK TV series, Emmerdale, and in an as yet unreleased horror film called Brood Parasite.

Enjoy these snaps from his Instagram:

Nothing says cool like running tights... A post shared by AJ Woodward (@adam.j.woodward) on Aug 24, 2017 at 5:03am PDT

Shameless changing room selfie! Shopping for the perfect suit . Don't forget to vote @hollyoaks for the #soapawards2017 while you still have time A post shared by AJ Woodward (@adam.j.woodward) on May 24, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

Filming starts next week for guest lead in a soap. Breaking out the Clark Kent geek glasses #filming #acting #actor #TV A post shared by AJ Woodward (@adam.j.woodward) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:03am PST

H/T: Attitude