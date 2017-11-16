Adam Woodward Bares Nearly All On British Soap 'Hollyoaks'
Instinct Staff | November 16, 2017
Handsome 25-year-old actor Adam Woodward appears on the British Channel 4 soap opera, "Hollyoaks."
And on a recent episode of the series, the fit actor bared nearly everything.
Check out the photos:
The Manchester based fellow previously appeared on the UK TV series, Emmerdale, and in an as yet unreleased horror film called Brood Parasite.
Enjoy these snaps from his Instagram:
H/T: Attitude
