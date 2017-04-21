Adorable Gay Couple Shares Kiss In Discover Los Angeles Video

A cute gay couple and a transgender woman are featured in Discover Los Angeles' welcoming and inclusive new video: #EveryoneIsWelcome.

Take a look!

According to Ernest Wooden Jr., President and CEO for Discover Los Angeles:

"Diversity and inclusivity have always been cornerstones of Los Angeles culture, but there has never been a more crucial time to reinforce these points.

"As one of the planet’s most diverse metro areas with residents hailing from 140 countries who speak more than 224 different languages, Los Angeles is uniquely poised to launch such a campaign."