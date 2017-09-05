Adult Film Star Aram Giragos Appears In This Sexy New Video From Queer Artist 'The Hound'!

Model and gay adult film star Aram Giragos (formerly Aram Ramzi) appears in a steamy and sensual new video from out queer artist, "The Hound."

Watch:

Recently, The Hound (John Constantine) spoke to the Huffington Post about the inspiration for his new song, "Can't Let You Go."

It all started with being asked to perform at a club in downtown LA for a George Michael tribute night, and from there I was getting booked and performing covers of artists I love. While I was producing those tracks, I had some things happen to me that basically inspired this song, which was written very quickly.

His (George Michael’s) passing had a huge impact on me. It was that night that someone was planning a last minute tribute. I was asked if I wanted to sing the next night, and without thinking I said yes. In the morning I woke up and thought, “What the fuck did I just say yes to?” If it hadn’t been for George, I might have cancelled, but I spent the day producing a ballad version of Faith and sang it that night. Since then I’ve been performing a lot.

Before that night, most of my community had no idea I was a performer, even though I had been in a band for 6 years and played at SXSW. We took a hiatus when I moved to LA, and I didn’t really know what I was going to do.