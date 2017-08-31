Adult Film Star Tyler Sky Has Died

Earlier today, Str8UpGayPorn reported on the passing of Tyler Sky, a star of gay adult films.

The 26-year-old reportedly died earlier this week in New York, and was discovered after having suffered from cardiac arrest.

He leaves behind a wife and two children.

Tyler's family has established a GoFundMe to help pay for his cremation and memorial

HIS FAMILY NEEDS ALL THE HELP THEY CAN GET FOR HIS MEMORIAL SERVICE OF GETTING HIM CREMATED ,ANY HELP IS ACCEPTED AND WILL BE GREATLY APPRECIATED .WITH GODS HELP AND YOURS WE CAN HELP MY BROTHER AND HIS WIFE THROUGH THIS CRISIS THEY TRULY LOVED THIER KIDS .PLEASE HELP.I WILL BE IN CHARGE OF GETTING THEM THESE FUNDS AS I HAVE BEEN THROUGH THESE SITUATIONS BEFORE WITH OUR FATHERS DEATH 3 YEARS AGO.

On Twitter, friends and family reacted to Tyler's untimely passing:

Last night @TylerSkyXXX passed away. He was a dear friend of mine long before porn, he will b missed beyond words. Below is his wifes post pic.twitter.com/0WlTAtPv7g — Colby Chambers (@ColbyChambersXX) August 28, 2017

So sorry to hear this Colby. Tyler was an amazing person and friend. My thoughts are with his family as well as you and Mickey. — ynh85 (@ynh1985) August 28, 2017

Omg that's so fucking sad I literally saw him a few months ago R.I.P. — Jr (@jrwingman12) August 28, 2017

Our thoughts are with Tyler's family and friends.