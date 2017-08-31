Adult Film Star Tyler Sky Has Died
Earlier today, Str8UpGayPorn reported on the passing of Tyler Sky, a star of gay adult films.
The 26-year-old reportedly died earlier this week in New York, and was discovered after having suffered from cardiac arrest.
He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Tyler's family has established a GoFundMe to help pay for his cremation and memorial
HIS FAMILY NEEDS ALL THE HELP THEY CAN GET FOR HIS MEMORIAL SERVICE OF GETTING HIM CREMATED ,ANY HELP IS ACCEPTED AND WILL BE GREATLY APPRECIATED .WITH GODS HELP AND YOURS WE CAN HELP MY BROTHER AND HIS WIFE THROUGH THIS CRISIS THEY TRULY LOVED THIER KIDS .PLEASE HELP.I WILL BE IN CHARGE OF GETTING THEM THESE FUNDS AS I HAVE BEEN THROUGH THESE SITUATIONS BEFORE WITH OUR FATHERS DEATH 3 YEARS AGO.
On Twitter, friends and family reacted to Tyler's untimely passing:
Head to Str8UpGayPorn (NSFW) for more information.
Our thoughts are with Tyler's family and friends.
Comments