After Hurricane, Key West Gay Bar Opens Its Doors, Feeds Hundreds

A Key West gay bar has become a place of refuge for hundreds of locals.

Jim Gilleran, who owns the 801 bar, opened his establishment mere hours after Hurricane Irma treacherously came passing through town.

Gilleran estaimates that he's served between 700-800 free meals each day, since then.

On Thursday, the bar stools were packed with sweaty, unshowered, hungry residents anticipating a steak lunch while staff gave out bags of donated food and toiletries. “Honey, you need anything?” asked a worker carrying a basket of facial wipes, toothpaste and tampons. “My father taught me to take care of myself and my family so I can take care of my community,” Gilleran said on the day civilization slowly crept back into Key West, or at least as much as this idiosyncratic city at the very southern tip of the U.S. will allow.

